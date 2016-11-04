Early Thursday morning, Taylor Swift's record company Universal Music hinted that she's got something exciting in store for us.
"Hey #Swifties, we've got a surprise for you tomorrow. Follow us now and check back for something you'd not want to miss!" the post reads.
"Hey #Swifties, we've got a surprise for you tomorrow. Follow us now and check back for something you'd not want to miss!" the post reads.
Hey #Swifties, we've got a surprise for you tomorrow. Follow us now and check back for something you'd not want to miss! 😘 pic.twitter.com/omvFlUlM6w— Universal Music SG (@universalmusg) November 3, 2016
Several commenters guessed it would be "TS6," AKA her sixth album.
@laughoutloud_13 @universalmusg TS6?!?! pic.twitter.com/6Km0pZbhKC— ba-hum-bug paint (@itshannah_marie) November 3, 2016
Others were more cynical.
@completeswift @universalmusg u watch it'll be merch or something— maddie (@lyricallyswift) November 3, 2016
Some are thrilled about the news no matter what it is.
@universalmusg I'm so REDTAY for whatever you guys got planned!!!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉— 'OH MY GOD ANNA!'❤️ (@ilovesparklests) November 3, 2016
The "10th anniversary" the tweet refers to is likely the anniversary of her first album, which dropped on October 24, 2006. Could she be celebrating the occasion with yet another one? We don't want to get anyone's hopes up, but Gigi Hadid did say she'd been spending time in the studio.
Advertisement