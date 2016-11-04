Story from Music

Taylor Swift's Reps Promise A Mysterious Surprise & Fans Are Freaking Out

Suzannah Weiss
Early Thursday morning, Taylor Swift's record company Universal Music hinted that she's got something exciting in store for us.

"Hey #Swifties, we've got a surprise for you tomorrow. Follow us now and check back for something you'd not want to miss!" the post reads.
Several commenters guessed it would be "TS6," AKA her sixth album.
Others were more cynical.
Some are thrilled about the news no matter what it is.
The "10th anniversary" the tweet refers to is likely the anniversary of her first album, which dropped on October 24, 2006. Could she be celebrating the occasion with yet another one? We don't want to get anyone's hopes up, but Gigi Hadid did say she'd been spending time in the studio.
Advertisement

More from Music