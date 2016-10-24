Why Taylor Swift Is Celebrating Today

2006 was a big year for pop culture. High School Musical debuted, and we all became keenly aware of Zac Efron's attractiveness. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe split up, and we cried for them. Nobody had a damn clue who the Kardashians were. Most importantly, Taylor Swift dropped her debut album, and the 16-year-old country princess launched a career that would go on to accrue millions of Swifties, sell out venues around the world, and rack up Grammys for a decade to come.
Swift celebrated the anniversary of her first album on Instagram. "10 years ago today, my first album came out," she captioned an old photo of herself messing around on the guitar. (Please note the extremely 2006 Victoria's Secret Pink hoodie.) "I couldn't be more grateful today, thinking back on how much fun we've had and how you've encouraged me to change and grow," she continued, addressing her fans. "It's been such an adventure, guys. Thank you for all of it."
If you're struggling to remember what Swift's self-titled debut album even sounded like, take a trip down memory lane to a simpler time, and give her very first hits ("Tim McGraw," "Teardrops On My Guitar," "Should've Said No") a listen, 10 whole years later. Is it appropriate to start saying "vintage Swift" now?
