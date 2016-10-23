Taylor Swift's deposition in her case against former Denver radio DJ David "Jackson" Mueller has been made public.
In June 2013, Swift and her security team accused Mueller of groping her while posing for a photo during a meet and greet at one of Swift's concerts. Two days later, Mueller alleged that he was fired from the station due to Swift's accusation.
In 2015, CNN reported that Mueller filed a lawsuit against Swift for slander. Mueller has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, claiming that while he did take a photo with Swift and his girlfriend, Shannon Melcher, he did not assault her in any way. Instead, he claims that someone else assaulted Swift that day — his former boss, Eddie Haskell. Swift denies Haskell's involvement.
A month after Mueller filed his lawsuit, People reported that Swift filed a countersuit, in which she asked for a jury trial. The now-public transcript of Swift’s videotaped deposition, as published by Billboard, reveals her shock, embarrassment, and distress over the incident:
“Right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, [Mueller] took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there...it was completely intentional, I've never been so sure of anything in my life...I remember being frantic, distressed, feeling violated in a way I had never experienced before...for someone to violate that hospitality in that way, I was completely stunned.”
It was likely difficult for Swift to talk about the violation against her body and personal space, but her words are important. Swift's alleged groping is the kind of incident that many women feel obligated to shake off, but the pop star's deposition proves exactly why we shouldn't. No one has the right to touch someone without consent. Doing so isn't just a violation of someone's body, it creates a negative emotional response that lingers well after the incident ends.
Should Swift go to trial and receive monetary compensation from Mueller, her suit states that she will donate the money to charitable organizations that protect women from sexual assault.
