Taylor Swift Countersues DJ She Accused Of Groping Her

You mess with the bull, you get the horns. And so it is that a former DJ who accused Taylor Swift of making false accusations against him has found himself on the receiving end of a countersuit.
NME reports that Swift has filed a countersuit against former radio host David Mueller. In September, the Denver-based DJ filed a suit against the pop star, claiming that she had falsely accused him of lifting her skirt during a photo opp ahead of a concert in June 2013. Mueller, who uses the name Jackson professionally, subsequently lost his job as co-host of the KYGO-FM morning show.
Swift's filing disputes Mueller's claim that she identified the wrong man after being groped.
"Mueller’s newfound claim that he is the ‘wrong guy’ and, therefore, his termination from KYGO was unjustified, is specious," her court papers read. "Ms. Swift knows exactly who committed the assault, it was Mueller."
The pop star has requested a jury trial to settle the matter. Should she emerge victorious, any monetary damages will be donated to charities “dedicated to protecting women from similar acts of sexual assault and personal disregard.”
