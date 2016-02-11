We're not even two months into 2016, but forgive us for already looking forward to next year.
Why you ask? Because Aziz Ansari just announced that his series Master of None will officially be returning to Netflix for a second season — but not until 2017. Ansari posted a teaser video on his Twitter and Instagram announcing the news. "Master of None Season 2 coming 2017. Thanks for all the support everyone!!" he captioned both posts.
The show also won an award for Best Comedy Series at the Critics' Choice Awards, so the announcement of a sophomore season isn't too much of a surprise.
The good news is that you have plenty of time to re-watch the first season. If you still haven't watched it yet for some reason, here's the trailer.
Watch the trailer for my new Netflix series MASTER OF NONE: https://t.co/dWF9MqAQnn— Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) October 22, 2015
