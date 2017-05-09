Lorde Just Found A Way To Contour Without Any Makeup At All

If we had a quid for every contouring tutorial on the internet, we’d have enough money to hire a makeup artist to do the contouring for us instead. The cheekbone-sculpting, jawline-slimming technique isn’t easy; mastering it takes time, practice, and a steady, preferably uncaffeinated hand. But if you’ll do anything — anything — to get the contoured look while exerting the least effort possible, you might want to look to Lorde’s innovative new technique. All you need is… hair. Really.
The singer shared a photo of herself to Instagram yesterday in which her cheekbones looked significantly sharper than usual, and it did not go unnoticed. At first glance, one might think this to be the work of a contouring master — but, as commenters were quick to point out, it’s actually just the shadow from a strand of hair lingering by the side of her face. Genius!
Well, if only this were an actionable contouring tip we could take to real life — as it stands, Lorde’s Instagram might just be the only place we ever see it. But maybe, just maybe, we can figure out a way to make it work for ourselves next time we’re in desperate need of some cheekbone pop. So much easier than fussing with an angled brush.
