I Copied This Model's Go-To Makeup Tricks — & This Is How It Turned Out

Episode
Olivia Culpo is one busy woman. When she's not jetting around the world sitting front row at Fashion Week or practicing her cello skills (yes, she's got many talents), the former Miss USA and GHD ambassador is shuttling herself between industry events, touching up her hair and makeup in the back seat of a black sedan.
Because we live in the age of all-powerful celeb artists, like Mario Dedivanovic and Jen Atkin, Culpo's beauty skills are rare. "I do [my own makeup and hair] 75% of the time, but for red carpets, I usually have somebody doing it," she told Refinery29. But it gets better: Turns out, the star is so good at dolling herself up, she can do it without a mirror.
The only way to fact-check Culpo's claims, of course, was to challenge her to a no-mirror hair and makeup test. We recorded it all for your viewing pleasure, and also got the deets on her typical day-to-night routine (including all the products she loves).
So who came out on top? Watch the video above to find out.
