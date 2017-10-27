Story from Beauty

Olivia Culpo's New Bangs Are Officially Best In Show

Megan Decker
Unless you're talking about your pet's fur, you don't usually see people talking about animals and their hair in the same sentence. Well, that is unless you're Olivia Culpo, who just brought her new black stallion and fresh new 'do together in one Instagram post — and, yeah, it's as good as it sounds.
The former Miss USA knows a thing or two about beauty (fun fact: she can apply her makeup without a mirror). But it's her sometimes tousled, sometimes slicked-back, always on-trend lob that we especially love. And now, she's added one more element to the look: bangs. Oh, and she got a horse.
Culpo debuted a new hairstyle for her over 2 million followers on Instagram yesterday. Dressed in the kind of black bustier top and leather pants that would make Sandy from Grease proud, she squatted next to a horse and smized to the camera. What immediately caught our eyes, though, were the blunt bangs covering her forehead and slightly grazing her eyebrows. She captioned the picture: "Today I got bangs and a horse."

When it comes to celebrities getting any sort of dramatic cut like this one, we're usually pretty suspicious — especially since stars are often partial to the faux bang or sneaky undercut as a way to change up their look sans commitment. (We're looking at you, Blake Lively.) But if Culpo's bangs are the real deal, they'll be her boldest hair transformation since her blunt haircut back in January.
And although we can neither confirm or deny that the bangs are au naturale — we can only hope that she really did, at least, buy the horse.
