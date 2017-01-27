Much like we do every time we head to the salon, Culpo came prepared with plenty of hair inspo photos. This time, she was after Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s tousled shoulder-length lob, and it’s safe to say that Marjan nailed it. The finished look is basically the definition of sexy hair: a collarbone-grazing cut that has tons of bedhead texture and healthy shine. That said, the star noted in the video that the style might not be around for long — as in, we’re probably going to see her back in extensions pretty soon. But in the meantime, this new look has us totally enamored… and strongly considering a call to our hairdresser.