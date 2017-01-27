Fair warning: If you’re not on the market for a new hairstyle to start obsessing over, then you might want to stop reading. Olivia Culpo just debuted a new ‘do, and it’s going to make you want to pick up the scissors immediately. The former Miss Universe got the major chop courtesy of celebrity hairstylist and fellow ghd brand ambassador Justine Marjan, whose other famous clients include Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Kerry Washington. What’s more, you can watch it all go down on video. Culpo filmed the whole transformation on Facebook Live for The Zoe Report — and she did it in the comfort of her hotel room.
Much like we do every time we head to the salon, Culpo came prepared with plenty of hair inspo photos. This time, she was after Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s tousled shoulder-length lob, and it’s safe to say that Marjan nailed it. The finished look is basically the definition of sexy hair: a collarbone-grazing cut that has tons of bedhead texture and healthy shine. That said, the star noted in the video that the style might not be around for long — as in, we’re probably going to see her back in extensions pretty soon. But in the meantime, this new look has us totally enamored… and strongly considering a call to our hairdresser.
