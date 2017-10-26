If there's any Gen Z member we'd trust to run the world one day, it's Yara Shahidi. She's not afraid to speak about Trumpism and women rights or the stress of college applications in the same breath. She's an actress growing up in Hollywood to boot, making it all the more impressive that she's both incredibly informed and still down to chill.
In a recent interview for the November/ December issue of Seventeen, the Black-ish star and soon-to-be Harvard freshman discussed her busy schedule, beauty, and dating life — or lack thereof. "My general outlook is if I don’t have time to take a bath on a regular basis, then I don’t have time for another human," she joked. "I love being busy, and I enjoy where I am at right now.”
When it comes to her cool-girl, perfectly-defined curls, Shahidi said she loves them because of what they represent. “I feel like my curls have always been a part of who I am — they are a very real representation of the mix of my two cultures," she said. "When you’re a part of a minority of any kind, you’re told not to take up much space, but my hair does that, so there’s nothing I can do except take up the space with it. I love the fact that my hair can be intimidating at times."
Oh, and for anyone doubting the capability of the Gen Z generation — Shahidi is here to change your mind: "Our generation is a representation of all the great movements that have come before us. It’s all about paying it forward… What I’m seeing is basically a movement to be your true self."
Let's hope we have the future seen through Shahidi's rose-gold tinted glasses.
