Yara Shahidi Has The Most Refreshing Outlook On Dating

We are obsessed with Yara Shahidi. The teenage star of Black-ish and budding activist is slowly taking over the entertainment world, and we are happy to be alive for her reign.
Shahidi graces the November/December cover of Seventeen magazine, which hits the newsstands on October 31. In the accompanying story, she talks about her day-to-day life, her work as both an actress and upcoming college freshman.
When it comes to dating, Shahidi is so down-to-earth about being single. "“I haven’t dated anybody. My general outlook is if I don’t have time to take a bath on a regular basis, then I don’t have time for another human. I love being busy, and I enjoy where I am at right now.”
She is going to be very busy in the near future — Shahidi is getting ready to attend Harvard University next year. Could you imagine having your letter of recommendation written by Michelle Obama? She's also going to be starring in Grown-ish, the Black-ish spinoff that sees her character Zoey going away to college, set to premiere in 2018. It's a life imitating art moment for sure.
Activism is something that Shahidi is particularly passionate about. She tells Seventeen, "I love history, and activism is so engraved in history. So much had to have happened for me — and everybody — to come into this world." She's right — she cites the women's movement, the immigration movement as particularly influential examples in her life. "As you learn about these [movements], it’s hard not to be inspired. Our generation is a representation of all the great movements that have come before us. It’s all about paying it forward… What I’m seeing is basically a movement to be your true self. There are no criteria as to what it takes to be involved, protected and cared for." The teenage star clearly has a good head on her shoulders, and we can't wait to see her grow up.
