Yara Shahidi Has The Most Refreshing Outlook On Dating

Activism is something that Shahidi is particularly passionate about. She tells Seventeen, "I love history, and activism is so engraved in history. So much had to have happened for me — and everybody — to come into this world." She's right — she cites the women's movement, the immigration movement as particularly influential examples in her life. "As you learn about these [movements], it’s hard not to be inspired. Our generation is a representation of all the great movements that have come before us. It’s all about paying it forward… What I’m seeing is basically a movement to be your true self. There are no criteria as to what it takes to be involved, protected and cared for." The teenage star clearly has a good head on her shoulders, and we can't wait to see her grow up.