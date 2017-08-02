Black-ish's college-bound Zoey is going through some big changes — and so is the ABC sitcom's spin-off.
Once titled College-ish, the series now has a new name — a smart move should the series have a long life on the air.
According to Deadline, the spin-off — which is slated to air on Freeform in early 2018 — will now be titled Grown-ish. It's a fitting title for the new series, which follows Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) eldest daughter Zoey (Yara Shahidi) as she navigates life at the fictional Southern California University.
Zoey, one of the most popular girls at her high school, has a pretty cushy life on Black-ish, but Deadline reports that not everything will be easy for the college freshman. Especially now that she's out of the nest and in the "real world."
While the new series will definitely focus on college drama, it's worth noting that Grown-ish is perhaps a better name for the upcoming series. After all, one isn't done "adulting" just because they're out of college, and there's always the possibility that the spin-off will have a life that extends past Zoey's graduation date.
"Grown-ish reflects what we’ll be dealing with in the show – that in between place where you’re not quite an adult but facing grown world problems for the first time," creator and executive producer Kenya Barris explained to Deadline. "Where Black-ish examines what it means to be Black, Grown-ish is an examination of what it is and what it means to be grown."
In addition to the new title, Grown-ish has added new cast members as well: Deadline reports that Chris Parnell, Emily Arlook, and Trevor Jackson will all be series regulars on the spin-off, and make up the motley crew that will inhabit Zoey's world during her four years at university.
If 2018 seems like a long wait for the new series, it should be noted that fans already saw a sampling of Zoey's college adventures during Black-ish: Season 3's episode "Liberal Arts" acted as a backdoor pilot for the new spin-off. As for what Zoey will find after orientation, let's hope her freshman year is a kickoff for some truly life-changing experiences.
