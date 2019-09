If Netflix is hoping that we never have a peaceful night of sleep ever again, they’re getting pretty darn close to good results. As of late, the streaming site has gone hard with true crime documentaries, that we gobble up — and then deal with paranoia for a few days (or weeks...or months). Fresh off the heels of The Ted Bundy Tapes, Netflix has dropped Abducted in Plain Sight . While it’s not a Netflix Original — the film was released back in 2017 and has only just been added to Netflix’s catalogue now — it’s gaining a slew of fresh new eyes on the story. And the scariest thing you need to know about Abducted in Plain Sight's timeline of true events sits right in the title. The documentary tells the story of young Jan Broberg and Robert “B” Berchtold, and how Berchtold abducted her in front of her own parents in Idaho in the 1970s.