A Ted Bundy Netflix Doc Is Coming Out To Go With That Chilling Zac Efron Movie

2019 is officially the year of Ted Bundy in pop culture.
Not only will we be getting the Zac Efron-ed version of Bundy's vicious crimes next year, but true crime obsessives will also be able to indulge in a docuseries depicting the notorious serial killer.
Netflix's Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes is a four-part series centered around Bundy's brutal murder and mutilation of over 30 women in the 1970s, as well as unearthed interviews of Bundy while he awaited execution in a prison in Florida. The murderer was notorious for being eerily charming and handsome, which made his trial and psychopathy all the more disturbing and sensational.
The new documentary will be directed by Joe Berlinger, who also directed Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, a feature film about Bundy starring Zac Efron that will premiere at Sundance Film Festival in 2019. Efron has already shared a few teasers and photos on set of the film, and already the transformation of the Baywatch actor is creeping people out. Berlinger is no stranger to true crime films, having directed Oscar-nominated Paradise Lost in 2012.
Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes will air on January 24, 2019 — exactly 30 years after Bundy was executed.
