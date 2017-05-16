And now, for something completely unexpected. Zac Efron, star of High School Musical and upcoming summer flick Baywatch, has been cast to play Ted Bundy in a drama. The movie will be called Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and it's likely to be an extremely wicked, shockingly evil, and vile viewing experience, since it's about the serial killer Ted Bundy.
Ted Bundy may share the same initials as Efron's High School Musical protagonist Troy Bolton, but that's about it. Bundy was one of America's most notorious and feared criminals. Before Bundy was executed in 1989, he left behind a horrific trail of violence.
Perhaps this is Efron's signal to the world that he wants to be taken seriously as an artiste. He is more than a Disney Channel star rising to stardom through sappy duets.
Read on to discover why you should be so shocked by Zac Efron's new role.
