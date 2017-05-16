Zac Efron is set to portray Ted Bundy, one of the most infamous murderers in United States history, in the upcoming biopic, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, from filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills, Brother’s Keeper, Iconoclasts), according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Again, this guy...
...is going to play one of the most notorious monsters.
You probably know the basics: Bundy murdered and raped dozens of women and girls, sometimes participating in necrophilic acts with their decomposing bodies. But you may not have heard the story from the perspective of Bundy’s longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer and that’s exactly what the new film hopes to tell.
Though many details haven’t yet been released, we can assume the story will be dark and harrowing, as Kloepfer has already written about her experience dating Bundy and eventually turning him in to the police in her book, The Phantom Prince: My Life With Ted Bundy, which she wrote under the name Elizabeth Kendall.
In the book’s forward, Kloepfer wrote:
“I can count on two fingers the times Ted threatened me or was the least bit violent towards me. Yet I feel that I have lived through a violent time. I have spent too much of the last six years thinking about beatings, strangulations, rapes, the outrage of the brutal deaths of innocent people and my own guilt.”
According The Hollywood Reporter, the script, written by Nicholl Fellowship first prize winner Michael Werwie and introduced by Voltage, is up for sale at Cannes. If all goes smoothly, principal photography will being on Oct. 9.
