Bundy is an iconic character, having appeared in six movies already. Efron is the seventh actor to take on the role, wavy mane and all. Bundy is one of the U.S's most famous serial killers; he also happened to be handsome and charming, which has made him ripe for film adaptations. Efron-as-Bundy will appear in the upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, a thriller told from the point of view of Bundy's girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins in the movie). Efron has previously shared photos from the set of the movie , where he's busy riding in cars and wearing cable knit sweaters.