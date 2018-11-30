Zac Efron, the man best known for having his head in the game and his heart in the song, will be taking on the role of Ted Bundy, and he just provided another look at his, shall we say, lewk.
Bundy is an iconic character, having appeared in six movies already. Efron is the seventh actor to take on the role, wavy mane and all. Bundy is one of the U.S's most famous serial killers; he also happened to be handsome and charming, which has made him ripe for film adaptations. Efron-as-Bundy will appear in the upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, a thriller told from the point of view of Bundy's girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins in the movie). Efron has previously shared photos from the set of the movie, where he's busy riding in cars and wearing cable knit sweaters.
This time, Efron shared a new photo of himself as Bundy to commemorate the news that Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is going to Sundance in 2019. In it, Efron looks like older Bundy in court (Efron looks slightly more disheveled, with an evil glint in his eye), where he did eventually end up.
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile is directed by Joe Berlinger and based on a script by Michael Werwie. Berlinger, known for directing true crime documentaries, was nominated for an Oscar in 2012 for the third installment of his and Bruce Sinofsky's series Paradise Lost. (For those unfamiliar with Paradise Lost, know that it was the Making a Murderer of its time. As a result of the trilogy, the three incarcerated men at the center of the series were released from prison.)
The movie will also star John Malkovich, Haley Joel Osment, and Jim Parsons. Anybody buy their tickets to Sundance yet?
