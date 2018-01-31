Zac Efron's Uncomfortable Transition Into Ted Bundy Keeps Getting Creepier

Zac Efron hasn't been the kid from High School Musical for a long time, but his latest role couldn't possibly be any further from the ever-earnest Troy Bolton. His initials, however, will remain the same: In true teen icon-turned-movie star fashion, Efron will embrace his dark side by portraying serial murderer Ted Bundy in upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Now, we know exactly what Efron's killer looks will entail.
Efron has been using Instagram to share the first glimpses of the character as well as behind-the-scenes shots as he brings this terrifying murderer to life. The first shows the character getting his mugshot taken, while the most recent snaps don't even look like they're taken of a murderer at all. Rather, Efron looks like a regular, handsome guy. That's what makes the character so tricky.
"Ted Bundy is going to be a challenge. I think it's going to be different and it's going to be fun. I'm super stoked," Efron told his Greatest Showman co-star Zendaya during their interview with Buzzfeed.
Though the movie is technically about Bundy, it won't be from his point of view — which is a good thing, for those worried that it might glorify a man who murdered over 36 people. The new film will star Lily Collins as Bundy's girlfriend, and will show her perspective on the events leading up to the serial killer's execution.
Efron certainly has Bundy's expression down, but we'll have to wait and see if he makes a convincing killer when the film hits theaters. Production began on January 18.