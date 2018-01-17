Zac Efron's Uncomfortable Transition Into Ted Bundy Has Begun

Zac Efron hasn't been the kid from High School Musical for a long time, but his latest role couldn't possibly be any further from the ever-earnest Troy Bolton. His initials, however, will remain the same: In true teen icon-turned-movie star fashion, Efron will embrace his dark side by portraying serial murderer Ted Bundy in upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Now, we know exactly what Efron's killer looks will entail.