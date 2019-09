The nuns in The Sound of Music asked: How do you solve a problem like Maria? Making a Murderer Part 2 has a similar problem almost as soon as it begins. How do you solve a problem like being a massive Netflix hit that became so ubiquitous, it was later referenced in Riverdale? Making a Murderer was a cultural phenomenon , something that the second season seeks to disavow immediately. Sort of like how celebrities insist that they’re “low-key.” (Sure, Lady Gaga!) Yes, this show was a big deal. The opening moments of the season 2 premiere features a montage of Megyn Kelly reported on it. Avery’s defense lawyers earned the title of national sex symbols. Steven Avery, however, is still in prison . So is Brendan Dassey. To some extent, the people involved in the first season are themselves in prison, shackled to this one portrayal of Steven Avery’s case.