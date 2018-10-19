If Strang and Buting are the well-meaning hand-wringers of the PTA, then Zellner is the newly elected president with steel in her smile. Avery himself recruited Zellner via Sandy Greenman, the woman who, as of season 1, was his girlfriend. (Her title card now reads “Steven’s friend.”) She climbed aboard the Avery train with his innocence set in her sights. Zellner is going to single-handedly drive this season, so get used to her presence. If, last season, Demos and Ricciardi were quietly persuading us of Avery’s innocence, Zellner is going to shout it from the rooftops.