Back in 2006, when he confessed, Brendan was 1) misclassified, 2) coerced, and 3) contaminated. Investigators first misidentified Brendan as absolutely involved in the death. They saw that he was reticent and often avoided eye contact, something that is part of Brendan’s disability. To them, though, this read as guilt. Then, they coerced him, telling Brendan that they already knew what he did and all the team needed was for him to confess. Plus, they implied that Brendan would be released if he just told them what they wanted to hear. Finally, they gave him the information he needed to spin his confession: They told him what happened to Teresa Halbach, essentially inputting the knowledge they would later extract.