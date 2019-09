Netflix has stated that season 2 of Making a Murderer will focus on the post-conviction process for Dassey and Avery. The filmmakers have repeatedly denied any accusations of bias in the first season, and it's clear they have the gift of deep empathy and the ability to create a riveting narrative. If season 2 can capitalize on those strengths while also committing to sharing an unvarnished portrayal of the facts, it has the potential to be among the best examples of its genre. But first it will need to right its original wrongs, which will force it to become a very different show.