For all of the insight that season 1 of Making a Murderer gave us about our flawed justice system, our stratified class system, and our societal attitude towards violence, it didn't do the one thing its creators said they meant to do: deliver an impartial accounting of an American murder trial. Far from being given a glimpse into the way trials work beyond headlines and hearsay, season 1 presented a biased depiction that was so hopelessly slanted in Avery's favor that it wound up undermining what should have been the most fascinating issues of the case and trial.