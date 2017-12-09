Nearly a decade later, the story captivated headlines and piqued public interest in late 2015, after Netflix released a 10-part docu-series on the case. Viewers of the series uncomfortably watched a young, confused Dassey interrogated by officers for hours, with no parent or legal counsel present. The public was outraged, leading many to believe in Dassey’s innocence. However, during the recent ruling, the courts didn’t see it that way.