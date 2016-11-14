One of Making a Murder's subjects has just been ordered released from prison, according to Milwaukee station Fox6 News.
A federal judge has ordered that Brendan Dassey be released immediately. When he was 16, Dassey was accused of helping his uncle Steven Avery allegedly rape and murder Teresa Halbach, and dispose of her body in Manitowoc County, WI. Dassey's conviction was overturned in August.
Dassey's release comes with strict stipulations. As part of the terms, the 27-year-old must not have any contact with Avery or Halbach's families. Dassey is also prohibited from possessing a firearm or any controlled substances, or obtaining a passport.
Over the summer, Dassey's conviction was overturned because Judge William E. Duffin found the teen's confession to have been involuntary under the Fifth and 14th Amendments, according to BuzzFeed. In September, the state of Wisconsin filed an appeal, saying that the decision to overturn the conviction was "wrong on the facts and wrong on the law."
According to Avery's lawyer Kathleen Zellner, the state's attorney general has filed an emergency motion to block Dassey's release.
Wisconsin AG is filing an emergency motion to prevent Dassey's release. #MakingAMurderer— Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 14, 2016
