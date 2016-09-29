Making a Murderer fans are still waiting on new episodes of Netflix's hit docuseries. But those looking for updates from Steven Avery himself can watch the series' subject interviewed on Dr. Phil this October. Avery, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Teresa Halbach, will call into the show on October 3 and 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Lynn Hartman, Avery's fiancée, will appear on the show in studio. The couple's engagement was made public earlier this week. According to a post published on the Steven Avery Project Facebook page, "her and Steven [sic] are very much in love and this isn't going to change anytime soon."
Since the premiere of the show last December, Brendan Dassey, Avery's nephew who was also convicted of Halbach's murder, has seen his conviction overturned. And a potentially crucial new witness in Avery's case has come forward in wake of the show, according to Avery's lawyer. There's obviously no shortage of new developments, both in the case and in Avery's personal life, to discuss during the interview.
