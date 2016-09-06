The intrigue surrounding the Making a Murder cases continues. With additional episodes underway for season 2, new information could come to light from previously unheard witness testimony.
Kathleen Zellner, Steven Avery's attorney, tweeted that in the time since the Netflix show premiered, she has been approached by witnesses not yet heard from in court.
Crucial witnesses coming forward now-as they always do when new scientific testing sought. Science not spin will rule.#MakingAMurderer— Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) September 4, 2016
Making a Murderer follows Avery's trial and that of his nephew Brendan Dassey, both of whom were tried and convicted of the murder of Teresa Halbach, a 25-year-old photographer.
In August, Dassey's conviction was overturned. Many viewers believe Dassey is innocent, and that the police unfairly coaxed a false confession out of the teen. So what does all this mean for Avery's fate? Testimony from new witnesses is certainly a compelling development in any trial, and in this case, it sounds like those coming forward may have science on their side.
Zellner previously filed a motion for additional testing to confirm that a blood sample was planted to frame her client, according to Business Insider.
"We're going to take the mystery out of this case," Zellner said on Good Morning America in August. "This new test has the ability to tell us how old the blood is. If the blood is from 1996, it was planted."
