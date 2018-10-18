When Making a Murderer hit Netflix in 2015, few people knew who Steven Avery or Brendan Dassey were. Three years later, the true story of the uncle and nephew convicted of killing photographer Teresa Halbach has captured public fascination. Now, season 2 of the true crime documentary series is headed our way. On October 19, Netflix will release the second chapter in the story of the Manitowoc County crime, sure to be binged as quickly as possible by fans of the original.
The problem, of course, is that we don't know when we're getting a third season of the series — if Netflix orders another at all. If you're planning on binging the new Making a Murderer, you may find yourself out of episodes much too soon. What's a true crime fan to do? Turn to some other, equally as addictive series.
There are many reasons why Making a Murderer is so compelling to fans of the docuseries. Each of the shows on this list share at least one or more of those reasons. Some are non-fiction docs. Others are mystery dramas guaranteed to keep you guessing. Others are comedies playing on our own collective obsession with true crime — the very same passion that made so many fans tune in to Making A Murderer in the first place.
Ready to watch? Click through to find your next television obsession.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.