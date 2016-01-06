While the world has heard a lot about Steven Avery's case over the last few weeks, there hasn't been much of anything straight from the man himself — until now.
TMZ has obtained legal documents filed back in 2009 revealing Steven Avery's claims that his brothers, Charles and Earl, should have been considered as suspects in the murder of Teresa Halbach, for which Avery is currently serving a life sentence.
According to TMZ's findings, both Earl and Charles have histories of sexual violence and aggression against women. The former apparently pled "no contest" to sexually assaulting his own two daughters; the latter reportedly made unwanted passes at women who visited the Avery family junkyard.
The documents contain claims that Charles stalked one woman who rebuffed his unwanted advances. He also repeatedly drove by the home of another woman, calling to tell her that he had seen her in a bathing suit from his car window. These alleged incidents of harassment all occurred within a month of Teresa Halbach's disappearance.
Steven Avery also claimed in the documents that his brothers had an obvious motive to frame him. He asserted that they were at odds over the inheritance of the family business; he also said that his potential multimillion-dollar wrongful conviction settlement was causing jealousy among his siblings.
But Ken Kratz, the prosecutor who put Steven Avery away, is still firm in his belief that the state convicted the right man. Kratz recently shared the following thoughts with The New York Times: "Steven Avery committed this murder and this mutilation, and Steven Avery is exactly where he needs to be. And I don’t have any qualms about that, nor do I lose any sleep over that."
More Entertainment Stories:
Amy Schumer Is Dating This Dream Dude, Not Obama
Male Comic Shares Dick Pics, Instagram Doesn't Seem To Notice
Prince George Goes To Preschool & We're Straight-Up Swooning
TMZ has obtained legal documents filed back in 2009 revealing Steven Avery's claims that his brothers, Charles and Earl, should have been considered as suspects in the murder of Teresa Halbach, for which Avery is currently serving a life sentence.
According to TMZ's findings, both Earl and Charles have histories of sexual violence and aggression against women. The former apparently pled "no contest" to sexually assaulting his own two daughters; the latter reportedly made unwanted passes at women who visited the Avery family junkyard.
The documents contain claims that Charles stalked one woman who rebuffed his unwanted advances. He also repeatedly drove by the home of another woman, calling to tell her that he had seen her in a bathing suit from his car window. These alleged incidents of harassment all occurred within a month of Teresa Halbach's disappearance.
Steven Avery also claimed in the documents that his brothers had an obvious motive to frame him. He asserted that they were at odds over the inheritance of the family business; he also said that his potential multimillion-dollar wrongful conviction settlement was causing jealousy among his siblings.
But Ken Kratz, the prosecutor who put Steven Avery away, is still firm in his belief that the state convicted the right man. Kratz recently shared the following thoughts with The New York Times: "Steven Avery committed this murder and this mutilation, and Steven Avery is exactly where he needs to be. And I don’t have any qualms about that, nor do I lose any sleep over that."
More Entertainment Stories:
Amy Schumer Is Dating This Dream Dude, Not Obama
Male Comic Shares Dick Pics, Instagram Doesn't Seem To Notice
Prince George Goes To Preschool & We're Straight-Up Swooning
Advertisement