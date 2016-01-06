If you're not already familiar with the term "womb fire," all you have to do is look at this adorable picture of Prince George as he heads off to preschool.
Get a load of those cheeks! And that perfectly tousled hair! Not to mention, the miniature elbow patches on his itty-bitty quilted coat! This kid is the very definition of adorable. I would personally like to place a request for a clone copy whenever science safely allows it.
The tiny royal tot started at Westacre Montessori School Nursery in Norfolk, U.K., this week. "We are looking forward to welcoming George to our nursery, where he will get the same special experience as all of our children," said a representative for the institution.
As for how dear old mum and dad are holding up on this major-milestone day: no word. But we're pretty sure that somewhere in England, the Duke of Cambridge is getting a little emotional.
"I never used to really, kind of, sort of, get too wound up or worried about things," Prince William shared in a recent candid interview with British comedy duo Ant and Dec on ITV. "But now, the smallest little things, I can feel; you well up a little bit more and you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father, just because you realize how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective, the idea of not being around to see your children grow up."
So many feelings today, guys. So. Many. Feelings.
