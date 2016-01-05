Royals — they're just like us. Okay, not really. But apparently they drop an F-bomb from time to time.
Case in point: Princes William and Harry recently joined the English duo commonly known as Ant and Dec for a little lighthearted chit chat about life in the monarchy. When Ant and Dec Met the Prince: 40 Years of the Prince’s Trust aired on Monday evening, and it didn't take long for the Duke of Cambridge to feel at ease on camera.
The royal brothers relayed stories about their time at Eton, and how they used to ask one another to decipher letters from their father, whose spidery handwriting is apparently legendary. "At school, we regularly swapped letters and said, 'I think I know what it says; can you read it to me?'" Prince Harry explains. "Just in case it was a butt fucking we didn't know about," his older brother — a.k.a. the future King of England — added.
So there you have it. We're sure that little Prince George and Princess Charlotte are going to get a real kick out of their dear old dad one of these days, when they're old enough to appreciate lowbrow schoolboy humor.
