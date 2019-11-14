PSA: Jonathan Adler’s New H&M Home Line Is Here

Chances are, if you find yourself pining over simply perfect Art Deco and mid-mod-inspired trays, pillows, or accents, they were designed by Jonathan Adler. Adler pulls from fashion, modern art, and design history to create home goods that can best be described (by the potter, designer, and author himself) as, "Modern American Glamour. Always." And today, an entirely new line of his styles are available at H&M Home — from sculptures to vases, candles, cushions, and more.
"I’m in awe of what H&M has built. So when H&M Home calls, you pick up the phone! It doesn’t hurt that everyone there is tall... and nice and…Swedish," Adler quipped when asked about his recent launch with the retailer. The new collection is equal parts Christmas and New Year’s with plenty of gold accents, Louis XIV suns, line faces, tassel ornaments, deep greens, and teals laced throughout. "I think Mother Nature is the world’s best designer, so body parts are one of my favourite things to reinterpret," he explained when describing the new shapely styles.
"Everyone always thinks I’m a maximalist, but the truth is I’m a minimalist. I work hard to strip everything I make to its essence. I’m a minimalist designer and a maximalist decorator," Adler told us. The goal behind this and every other Jonathan Adler collection is, “If your heirs won’t fight over it, we won’t make it.” And we're ready to go to battle over these new modern-American-glam pieces that do the most with the least.
