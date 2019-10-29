A Jonathan Adler Collaboration Is Coming Soon to H&M

Chances are, if you find yourself pining over simply perfect Art Deco and mid-mod-inspired trays, pillows, and accents, they were designed by Jonathan Adler. Adler’s Amazon collaborations (including one that dropped less than 24-hours ago), for example, are proof of just how covet-worthy his designs are: I regularly check in on this eye-shaped tray, this rainbow-mirrored end table, and this entire line of grid-themed furniture. And don’t forget the rugs!
Adler pulls from fashion, modern art, and design history to make some seriously fun home goods. And on November 14th, his line of sculptures, vases, candles, cushions, and mugs will be stocked in H&M stores and online. The collection will also include some can’t-miss Jonathan Adler trays and boxes (betting on these to sell out first) and a throw.
While product images are yet to be launched, H&M did tease some of the collection in a video. We see plenty of gold accents, Louis XIV suns, line faces, tassel ornaments, deep green and teals laced together in a tiled cushion. This collection is equal parts Christmas and New Year’s.
It’s in Jonathan Adler’s motto that colors can’t clash and that minimalism is boring. But he does believe that less is more. The goal behind this and every other Jonathan Adler collection is, “If your heirs won’t fight over it, we won’t make it.”
