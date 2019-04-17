We sat down with one of the most iconic names in modern-day design, Jonathan Adler, to talk about pot. The self-proclaimed, "aesthetic libertine," just debuted his smoking-hot (pun intended) capsule collection in timely 4/20-fashion with Higher Standards, a premium shop shelling out elevated smoke-accessories.
Some call them, "ashtrays," but Adler — who's been crafting the vibrant ceramics marketed as everything from catchalls to trays and coasters for years — holds a more liberating perspective on defining his designs: "I never think about calling anything anything. I've never been title-oriented." It's with this exact mentality that Adler is able to transform the once alienating dishes into stylish and inclusive lifestyle accents that both smokers and non-smokers can enjoy — a decor trend he describes as, "the perfect home for a new level of chic."
"Ashtrays were such a thing of my youth — and I think they just went out of vogue, even though they have to exist," Adler shared. Although a non-smoker, the designer still draws style-inspiration from the, "saucy, sassy, and subversive," themes the taboo practice evokes (as encapsulated in his evocative smoking-lip design). "In my youth head-shops were all about pewter dragons and goblins, rainbow-colored glass clowns and bongs, and it was kind of funny but not stylish," Adler explained. "I thought the introduction of style in this set [for Higher Standards] felt perfect for me and fell very much in line with what I've always been doing and what I strive to do." Ahead we round up our favorite Adler ashtrays-to-some and catchalls-to-others from his newest collection and a few from his older (but still powerful) classics. Scroll on to shop this major 4/20 decor-trend from a smoking or non standpoint — and more importantly, to join Adler with the rest of the aesthetic-libertines in a home style-inclusivity moment.
