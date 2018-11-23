Jonathan Adler's Exclusive Amazon Home Line Is Now On Sale

There are few things we find more thrilling than absolutely on-point home collaborations that take elevated brands to accessible and affordable levels — and we hit the decor mashup motherlode with Jonathan Adler's exclusive collection on Amazon. The iconic designer, author, and potter's new line, Now House, debuted on the mega online shopping destination this past October — but today, we can shop the unique decor creations for an even bigger steal.
For Black Friday, Amazon is offering slashed prices on a selection of Adler's goods — with up to 30% off furniture to artful decorative accents, all deftly crafted in the designer's playful-modern style. It's time to transform your spaces into a Jonathan Adler dream; filled with velvet bed frames, speckled ceramics, sleek pastel bar carts, and so much more. We've lined up the currently on-sale items in addition to a few of our favorites from the collection ahead — so scroll on to shop the discounted fashionable finds and more before they sell out completely.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.