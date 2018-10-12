Never Owned A Headboard Before? Here's Why You Should

While not a bedding necessity like sheets or a frame, headboards are nevertheless a distinct and sophisticated accent for the most personal space in our abodes. But what's the deal with them, and how does one go about picking one out? We asked Homepolish interior designer Shana Wardle to teach us how to headboard.
"A headboard is the statement maker of the whole bedroom," she tells Refinery29. "It sets the tone, and tells the eye where to look, and ultimately what style the room is. It is just as important as the walls, bedding, and rug selection since it’s such a large surface area of color, pattern or texture."
While there are seemingly endless headboard styles out there, Wardle notes that, "Almost any headboard will fit on a bed frame, so long as you make sure you get the width right — if it’s a queen bed frame, naturally you’ll need a queen headboard." And as far as installation goes, "If it’s a pre-made headboard, there should be holes you can center and line up within your bed frame," she explains.
But what about quality and budget? "Sometimes you can totally score without spending a million bucks, and if you’re buying a headboard without the bed frame your pocketbook is already in saving mode," Wardle says. "BUT! Beware... if you do not read the description on the site you may be in trouble," she warns. "Be sure to thoroughly read and notate the materials used (what type of wood, what type of fabric, etc) select a headboard that has multiple pictures of close up and far away shots."
If you're still feeling a bit timid about how the heck to headboard, we've gone a step further and rounded up nine high-quality, review-vetted options in a range of styles and price ranges. Scroll ahead to remove the training wheels and feel empowered to pull the trigger on this exciting first-time home buy.
