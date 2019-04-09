11 4/20-Friendly Airbnbs For Celebrating Every Stoner's Favorite Holiday

In years past, celebrating 4/20 might have meant hunkering down in your basement with your bong and a couple pints of Ben & Jerry's Half Baked to binge all the available seasons of Broad City. While that doesn't sound like a bad way to spend the holiday — or any Saturday, really — this 4/20, why not switch things up with an adventure? With recreational marijuana now legal in ten states and Washington, D.C., there are plenty of destinations to travel where you can openly enjoy some puffs this year. The 4/20 fun doesn't stop there, because these destinations are also home to many weed-friendly Airbnb rentals.
Advertisement
Ahead of the official marijuana smoking holiday, we've compiled the 11 best 4/20 friendly Airbnb listings in states and countries where weed is completely legal. These Airbnb rentals offer groovy and unique experiences from touring cannabis farms to partaking in local craft cannabis year round but are especially fitting for an April 20 getaway. Take a look to see the best spots for a chill adventure this 4/20.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 11
The Alluring Sanctuary with Private Balcony
"Step out of reality and step into your own humble abode when you stay at the Stoner's Suite on your Denver vacation. Not only is the apartment beautiful and newly renovated, but it has everything you'd ever need! Toke up in peace in this 4/20 friendly environment before heading out to grab a bite to eat at one of the several restaurant spots in the neighborhood. The space is located in the hip and historical Baker Neighborhood and within walking distance of the Santa Fe Art District."
Location: Denver, Colorado
Sleeps: 4
Price Per Night: $79
2 of 11
Urban Cannabis-Friendly Cabin Retreat
"Enjoy the comforts of the city and the freedoms of a rural retreat at the same time. Wake up in the morning and partake in some local craft cannabis. Spend the day relaxing in our bohemian home, have a soak in the salt water hot tub, or embark on a nature exploration in one of our lovely local parks."
Location: Seattle, Washington
Sleeps: 3
Price Per Night: $125
Advertisement
3 of 11
Mountain Retreat 20 Minutes From Denver - Near Red Rocks
"20 minutes from Denver close to skiing with 360-degree views! Studio apartment with king size Sleep Number bed and pullout couch. Your own bathroom and view windows. Wildlife! Elk, deer, and wild turkeys wander through this 3-acre property. Minutes from historic Golden & trails. 5 minutes to I70! 420 friendly."
Location: Denver, Colorado
Sleeps: 3
Price Per Night: $84
4 of 11
The Vegan Om House With Buds And Brews
"Escape to this sweet romantic all-vegan getaway located up on Gardner Mountain. Come get your mountain adventure on — skiing, boarding, snowshoeing with complimentary snowshoes and poles or just go out exploring the nearby national forest. Then come home and chillax in the vegan Om house — unwind in front of the gas fireplace with some of Tahoe's best cannabis, some of Tahoe's best craft beer, and take time to enjoy life in the mountains. Winter in Tahoe is a true wonderland."
Location: South Lake Tahoe, California
Sleeps: 2
Price Per Night: $160
5 of 11
HIPPIE BUS Your "Ride" To GROOVY Times
"Your hunch was right...way fun/relaxing. Reviews say it all as young and old enjoy the very cool vibe in the bus, it's comfort and all of the EXTRAS here. Vacations are for memories, first times, fun, connection and exploration. Enjoy beautiful yard by hammock, tetherball/foosball or stroll. You will talk about this memory for generations. Engage your curiosity seeker, your explorer and/or your silly self. Lounge, bounce on the bed, read the ceiling, race for the top bunk. You'll love it."
Location: Westport Island, Maine
Sleeps: 4
Price Per Night: $49
6 of 11
Cannabis Tourism 2
"Big Hat Farm is a legal cannabis farm operating under the medical cooperative laws of Washington State. We do not sell cannabis but offer the experience of living and working on an outdoor cannabis farm through our Bed & Breakfast or campsite accommodations. All guests must be over 21."
Location: Morton, Washington
Sleeps: 3
Price Per Night: $80
7 of 11
MysticPortal 420 Treehouse Room With Views
"B&B with Views! For an Authentic Colorado Experience — Westside Olde Historic Part of Towne. Lots of Colorado History to this neighborhood. Quiet. Character. Charming. Old Colorado City. Shopping and Dining. Live Music. in this hood. Garden of The Gods in this neighborhood. 2 miles. Red Rocks Canyon 3m hiking and biking trails
420 Friendly — Alice in Wonderland Landscaped Fenced Back Yard for privacy
Netflix Wifi"
Location: Colorado Spring, Colorado
Sleeps: 4
Price Per Night: $129
Advertisement
8 of 11
Delta-9 House - Indica Room (420-Friendly)
"If you're planning on visiting Portland to experience legalized marijuana, Delta-9 House is your 420-friendly place to stay! Smoking marijuana inside isn't just allowed, it's encouraged! Legal pot shops, coffee, fast food, and convenience stores within short walk. DAILY FRESH COFFEE & HOT HOMEMADE BREAKFAST!"
Location: Portland, Oregon
Sleeps: 4
Price Per Night: $59
9 of 11
Air B'n'Bud in Amsterdam for Cannabis & Cat Lovers
"Do you love Cannabis and would you like to discover more about the plant and its healing powers? Are you looking for something a bit different in your accommodation? Are you a conscious cannabis consumer/smoker and would like to stay with like-minded people in Amsterdam? Are you a believer in the benefits of hemp and cannabis and would like to include them in your trip? Welcome to Amandine and Kitty's Air B'n'Bud!"
Location: Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands
Sleeps: 2
Price Per Night: $95
10 of 11
Colorful Casa | 420 Friendly, Next to The Strip
"2 Bedrooms. 1 Bath. Full Condo. Yup! We are 420 Friendly! My Cute little condo is great for traveling groups looking for a unique place off the strip. I am a teacher, recently engaged, and sharing my former bachelorette pad to help me save for my wedding! I am excited to share my home with Airbnb travelers! I have hired a professional management team to cater to your every need and ensure the home is clean and prepared for every arrival."
Location: Seattle, Washington
Sleeps: 6
Price Per Night: $87
11 of 11
Cannabis Friendly Condo
"This is a CANNABIS FRIENDLY condo located in Hamilton's historic International village. Steps from trendy James Street N and King William Street, which is full of Hamilton's hottest new restaurants and lounges. This space offers a safe and luxurious environment for the cannabis enthusiast...smoking cannabis is permitted and encouraged. Canna tours and experiences such as growing seminar coming soon."
Location: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
Sleeps: 2
Price Per Night: $74
Advertisement