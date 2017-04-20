The Top 10 Snacks Americans Have The Munchies For On 4/20

April 20, the unofficial holiday for those who like to partake in a puff (or two) of pot, has the side effect of making those who choose to celebrate feeling a little more, shall we say, munch-y, than usual.
To satisfy that once-a-year mega-craving for snacks, some restaurants are offering stoner-friendly specials. (Looking at you, Chill-aco,) But what if you've, ahem, celebrated the holiday so heavily that you don't really want to leave the house to indulge?
Thankfully, it's the 21st century, and not only can we order food straight to our doors, we can do it without ever having to speak to another person. With a few taps and flicks on a smartphone, snack relief is mere minutes away. Not surprisingly, it seems plenty of people opt for the shoes-and-shirt-not-required option. Last year, goPuff, a mobile convenience store delivery service, saw an 80% increase in orders on 4/20. So what were the top picks for those in desperate need of a snack fix?
Appropriately, the number-one item ordered was Ben & Jerry's Half-Baked. Whether it's because it's the most appropriate day of the year to enjoy that particular pint or because the mad ice cream geniuses in Vermont knew exactly what every stoner needs (lots and lots of brownie batter and cookie dough), we may never know. In at number two is Sour Patch Kids, and number three is Swedish Fish. It wasn't until the number four spot that we get a savory option: Cheez-Its.
Check out the full list below. And remember, if you're observing the holiday today, enjoy (and snack) safely.
1. Ben & Jerry’s Half-Baked
2. Sour Patch Kids
3. Swedish Fish
4. Cheez-It
5. Haribo Gummi-Bears
6. Nerds Rope
7. Flamin' Hot Cheetos
8. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
9. Ben & Jerry’s Tonight Dough
10. Kit Kat
(Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.)
