Ben & Jerry's Is Giving Us A Whole New Way To Eat Ice Cream This Week

Hardcore B&J's fans may recognize the Chill-aco as a new interpretation of the BRR-ito, which was offered at Scoop Shops last year . What makes this year's 4/20 treat stand on it's own however is that layer of caramel between the two waffle cone shells. Alison Gilbert, the senior brand manager for global Scoop Shop said in a recent press release, "The crunch of the taco, the layer of the caramel, and the smoothness of the ice cream makes it the ultimate snacking experience." Given Ben & Jerry's impressive track record when it comes to ice cream creations, we definitely believe that, but we still can't wait to try it for ourselves. The Chill-aco will be available at participating Scoop Shops for a limited time starting on April 20. Regardless of whether you usually observe the holiday, you're definitely not going to miss the chance to try this 4/20 treat.