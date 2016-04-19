Ben & Jerry's Is Celebrating 4/20 In The BEST Way

Since Ben & Jerry's can't legally distribute weed ice cream to the masses, the chain came up with a creative, drug-free way to celebrate 4/20. Remember Brrr-itos, every stoner's dream treat?
Well, they're back again to satisfy burrito and sweet treat hankerings all in one beautiful bite. They feature crepe-like waffle cone wraps surrounding your choice of ice cream flavors, drizzled in hot fudge, and topped with cookie crumbles. The ice cream company will be offering up Brrr-itos on 4/20 and they want to you bring a "bud" to take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal.
“Fans really enjoyed our sweet take on the ultimate munchie cure. What better way to kick off the ice cream season and warmer weather than with an item like the Brrr-ito,” said Ben & Jerry’s flavor guru, Chris Rivard, in a press release.
We got a chance to try the Brrr-itos, and we highly recommend them for sober ice cream-lovers, too. A waffle cone with a tortilla consistency might sound a little weird, but it's the perfect self-contained edible package for ice cream and toppings.
