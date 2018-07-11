Why Are Ashtrays Trending Again? Well, We'll Be Blunt…

In addition to being impressively on-trend, “The Ashtray Show” is also the latest in a series of annual summer shows produced by the gallery that showcase artist renditions of everyday objects. Last year’s featured item, the paperweight, is another example of a once-ubiquitous thing that has been phased out over the years largely due to lack of need. But by enlisting artists and designers to riff on them, it makes a solid case for their continued relevance. It’s also worth noting that artist-designed ashtrays have a solid place in the canon of art and design, thanks to the likes of Le Corbusier, Enzo Mari, Marianne Brandt, and even Dan Colen, the contemporary artist who, in 2014, transformed a former Con Ed building into a kind of giant ashtray, thanks to a bunch of large glass cigarette butts.