Why Are Ashtrays Trending Again? Well, We'll Be Blunt…

And, as unfortunate as it may be to admit, in cities like New York, London, and Paris, cigarette culture never really died, it just moved into the shadows. “I think that a lot of people still do smoke cigarettes, especially in places like New York and other cities, and [ashtrays] kind of add some dignity to the whole activity,” Joseph Guerra, a partner at the design firm Visibility , which participated in the exhibition, told Refinery29. “I think it's much appreciated, especially when it's outside and at a nice cafe or a table. It really adds to the environment.” That being said, many of today's smokers prefer vape pens, a less obvious, less smelly alternative that needs no ashtray.