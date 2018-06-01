Poop Happens: Why The Poo Emoji Is Everywhere

But unlike other, more obvious aesthetic and gourmet trends, the poop emoji feels like it’s on a mission of sorts. Its ubiquity allows us to finally have conversations that were previously completely taboo, much to the delight of companies like Tushy, who are hoping to make valuable innovations in the space. We’re living, after all, in the age of the overshare, and in many ways, poop is the final frontier. It’s also a democratizer — something we literally all do and experience. They say that if you’re intimidated by someone, you should try picturing them naked, but might it be better to picture them pooping? While the more tasteful among us might scoff at a poop statue, throw pillow, or cookie, perhaps having this little caricature around will imbue these rarified worlds with some always-welcome humbleness.