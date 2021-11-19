An Ode To The Tiny Upscale Candle That I Don’t Need (But Love)

Based on the price, some might call the candle’s delicate footprint underwhelming. But, what it lacks in size it makes up for in aroma. My one-bedroom apartment is around 600 square feet, and the earthy scent wafted freely throughout the space like a determined dancer. The burner’s smoked-glass vessel and sans-serif lettering is minimalistic and chic just like the rest of FRAMA’s inventory, which my over-cluttered apartment and I can appreciate. And, hello, it’s the perfect size for stuffing a stocking or two. My best advice is to take advantage of the brand’s current promo, and cart up one of their eau de parfums before November 23rd so that you can nab a candle for freesies.