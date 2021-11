An Ode To The Tiny Upscale Candle That I Don’t Need (But Love)

Please excuse me as I take a whiff so I can describe it accurately (and put my creative writing degree to use). Ah, yes, I remember now. In no way, shape, or form does this candle transport me to a snowy, coniferous forest akin to that of a York Peppermint Patty commercial — instead, I'm escorted to an upscale department store makeup counter and being doused in a gender-neutral perfume that makes me feel classy, professional, and just the right amount of cozy. I, myself, would love to emit the scent-symphony of orange, white rose, cedarwood, and patchouli notes bellowing from FRAMA's Deep Forest Bougie Parfumée. But, I'll let my apartment win this round. (To my delight, the brand does offer it as a perfume !)If you were to walk into my apartment after I’d been burning this petite wax-filled vessel for an hour, you'd be hit with an earthy, floral scent that effortlessly waltzes with cold weather but could also have fun in the summer sun upon request. (If that's all too abstract, just know it smells good, burns evenly, with an odor versatile enough to be used all year round if you so desire.)