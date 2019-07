Money Diaries Is Coming To Canada! Here's How To Submit Yours

In Canada, millennials are earning more than our parents , but we’re in more debt and inflation has basically left us all broke and bothered. In recent survey, 52% of millennial women said that money is their number one cause of anxiety. On average, Canadian women make 84 cents for every $1 earned by men. And of course, we know that stat is even lower and more disconcerting when it comes to women of colour. Those numbers don’t change if we don’t know they exist. Talking about money keeps us informed and armed with the knowledge to know better and do better. It may be tempting to dismiss Money Diaries as a voyeuristic column where you get to spy on your neighbour’s questionable habits (it’s that too), but it’s mostly a space where discussing money is as normal as checking your horoscope