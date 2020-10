The Financial Wisdom Every Renter Needs & No, It’s Not To Save Up For A Home

It also gives you the margin you need for life beyond the roof over your head. Investing in your personal and professional growth and well-being matter, too. Are you considering going back to school? A career change ? Renting is a flexible option that offers financial liquidity — it gives you easier access to your money, rather than having it tied up in a fixed asset that you’d have to sell to access those funds. Say you save really hard and you’re able to max out your annual contribution limit of $6,000 per year in your TFSA. Not only is the money invested in your account growing, it’s also still accessible for you if and when you need it. (Just remember that any money that you withdraw from your TFSA within the year can’t be re-deposited back into your account until the next calendar year.)