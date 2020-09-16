There is a synergy that exists between colour and emotion — just like the image we put out to the world with our clothing choices, color inside our homes encapsulates our mindsets. As we ease into the end of a tumultuous 2020, Pantone officially released its Fashion Color Trend Report for Spring/Summer 2021 with shades that will elevate both your wardrobe and your home decor aesthetic. From creamy-coloured hues like soothing off-white almond oil, to an intense blue-black that adds depth, the current core colours adapt to rather than direct the tone of our environments.
We tapped Gemma Riberti, Head of Interiors at WGSN, and Jane Boddy (a 20+ year veteran in the industry contributing to both Pantone and WGSN) to give us the scoop on achieving a pleasing living space with these core hues. Ahead, we've lined up our favorite furnishings to experiment with creating a classic foundation inside your space — with room to play around with accessories and beyond.
