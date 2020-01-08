These Home Trends Are Going Be Everywhere In 2020

Along with Pantone's Color Of The Year, 2019 wrapped with a stacked forecast of emerging home trends to rule interiors in 2020. The data-savvy likes of Etsy, Pinterest, and Google consulted the most searched terms over the past year to craft an interior-design crystal ball. Although lengthy, the resulting list of the 18 top trends blends into a unified snapshot of home styles that feel both familiar and refreshing.
From a rise in sustainably sourced pieces (vintage quilts and upcycled plastic art) to a continued focus on clean minimalism (Japanese-inspired accents and feng shui plant-filled rooms) and even modern farmhouse or prairie fare (rustic-chic and made from natural materials), the predicted home trends ahead are all buildable staples that radiate with reimagined intention.
Scroll on to shop our suggestions for an accessible way to incorporate each of the design styles into your New-Year space — starting with meditative indoor water fountains, spanning vibrant color-blocked statements, and not stopping at gilded Art-Deco headboards.
