What may initially strike us as an ordinary color choice, Pantone gives powerful weight to — describing Classic Blue as a timeless hue that, "highlights our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era." A color in home-decor that holds the potential to, "inject creative confidence into interiors," and can be, "easily applied across so many different materials, textures and finishes." Ahead, we've lined up our favorite Classic Blue furnishings to experiment with creating a traditional yet bold foundation inside your own space — whether it's woven into an unexpected art piece, upholstered on an elegant tufted ottoman, or patch-worked into a calming velvet pillow.