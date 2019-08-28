There's no such thing as going wrong with color because, ultimately, color is all about context — and, according to Rebecca Atwood, we all see and feel it differently — it's personal. The Brooklyn-based designer, artist, and now author of her second design guide, Living With Color, is on a mission to redefine how we consider tints, tones, and shades inside our homes. Atwood graciously answered our beginner Qs about her new book's subject matter — outlining everything from creating our own palettes to pairing and utilizing color IRL.
Atwood suggests looking to memories when starting a color journey; "Remember the places you have felt best and the colors that surrounded you. Understanding what you love is the most important thing." "Think about how each color makes you feel and then the purpose of the room you’re using it in," she shared. Whether you're starting small with pillowcases and coffee mugs or going big with armchairs and rugs, Atwood provides the meaningful framework for introducing color into your home — and we provide the shoppable suggestions for putting it into practice.
Scroll on to starting living with color and, as Atwood puts it, allowing yourself, "to appreciate the little moments of joy color can create."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.