Atwood suggests looking to memories when starting a color journey; "Remember the places you have felt best and the colors that surrounded you. Understanding what you love is the most important thing." "Think about how each color makes you feel and then the purpose of the room you’re using it in," she shared. Whether you're starting small with pillowcases and coffee mugs or going big with armchairs and rugs, Atwood provides the meaningful framework for introducing color into your home — and we provide the shoppable suggestions for putting it into practice.