Decorating our spaces with intention is a task that's easier dreamt about than done — at the end of the day we lack energy, direction, and inspiration for total home makeovers. But what if elevating our apartments was as easy as incorporating a single color? According to intuitive, astrologer, numerologist, and metaphysician, Michele Bernhardt, it is. We chatted with the author of Colorstrology and mind behind its vibrant Pantone birthday calendar about just how we can (and should) use color to bring energy into our homes.
Bernhardt's Colorstrology, as the name suggests, intuitively blends astrology with resonating colors and the balancing qualities they evoke; a system based off sun signs, ruling planets, numerological vibrations, and elements (fire, air, earth, or water). Although months are connected with specific hues, the colors' qualities are not exclusive to each birthday month's individuals. Instead, Bernhardt describes our birthday month color as a gateway into using Colorstrology. "The monthly colors can be used by the person born in that month, but also by somebody who might need the qualities of that color," she explains, "You can integrate the colors to help you with your life or your habits." For example, the fiery and passionate November-born may wish to harness February's lighter hue for a softer and more detached energy inside their space.
Bernhardt's system is intended to open up an all-inclusive exploration of color: "What is my relationship with color? What color sings to me right now? What am I attracted to and what does that mean about me right now?" And it's one that serves as a fantastic guide for decorating our homes. "From a spiritual and metaphysical point of view our homes are very telling. They are a reflection of who we are and what is going on in our lives," Bernhardt shares. "We can gain many insights by looking at the different rooms and seeing which ones are doing well and which ones need some help...and this is a way to use color to bring harmony to some of those areas of your life."
Ahead Bernhardt walks us through Colorstrology's birthday calendar and how each color's specific energy can not only benefit its birthday month individual, but anyone who is looking to harness that energy within their space — whether it's May's bud-green desk to help organize finances, a set of June's aspen-gold curtains to breathe life into stagnant minds, or a November claret-red lumbar pillow to encourage internal strength. Scroll ahead to discover your birthday month's color, and explore the ways you can use all 12 to decorate your space with energized intention.
