Bernhardt's system is intended to open up an all-inclusive exploration of color: "What is my relationship with color? What color sings to me right now? What am I attracted to and what does that mean about me right now?" And it's one that serves as a fantastic guide for decorating our homes. "From a spiritual and metaphysical point of view our homes are very telling. They are a reflection of who we are and what is going on in our lives," Bernhardt shares. "We can gain many insights by looking at the different rooms and seeing which ones are doing well and which ones need some help...and this is a way to use color to bring harmony to some of those areas of your life."